Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 621.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,887 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

TLT stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.23.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

