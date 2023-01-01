Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $50.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $73.19.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

