Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 15,818 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,818 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.