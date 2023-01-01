Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 225,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.68. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

