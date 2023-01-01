Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 15,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Cloudflare Trading Down 0.3 %
NET stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,943. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $134.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.50.
Insider Transactions at Cloudflare
In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,737.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,459 shares of company stock valued at $21,937,764. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.04.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
