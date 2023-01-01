Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 15,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NET stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,943. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $134.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.50.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,737.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,459 shares of company stock valued at $21,937,764. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 325.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.04.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

