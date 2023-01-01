CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the November 30th total of 15,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPS remained flat at $1.12 during trading on Friday. 30,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,413. CLPS Incorporation has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) by 172.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of CLPS Incorporation worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

