CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $100.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $106.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

