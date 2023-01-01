CMH Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,279 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,672,455,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,169 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,581 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,921,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,821 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Insider Activity

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $71.95 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $60.86 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

