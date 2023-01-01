CMH Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,957 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 2.0% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Target Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TGT opened at $149.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.61 and its 200 day moving average is $157.16. The company has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

