CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Up 18.9% in December

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,800 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 730,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,080.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 52.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,257,000 after buying an additional 29,005 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.28. 164,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,337. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. CNA Financial has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $50.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

