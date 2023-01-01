Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Short Interest Update

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cofinimmo Price Performance

Shares of Cofinimmo stock opened at 85.50 on Friday. Cofinimmo has a 1-year low of 85.50 and a 1-year high of 85.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFMOF. Barclays downgraded shares of Cofinimmo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cofinimmo from €104.00 ($110.64) to €100.00 ($106.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Cofinimmo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

About Cofinimmo

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for over 35 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain, with a value of approximately 4.5 billion EUR. With attention to social developments, Cofinimmo has the mission of making high-quality care, living and working environments available to its partners-tenants, from which users benefit directly.

