Coin98 (C98) Reaches Market Cap of $34.60 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $34.60 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.26 or 0.01487858 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008506 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00017837 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00035194 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.14 or 0.01721814 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

