Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,100 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 685,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 308,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.84. The company had a trading volume of 202,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,566. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.64. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $70.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $188.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.53 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 294.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

