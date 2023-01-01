Comparing Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and Echo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87% Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hyperfine and Echo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Echo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Hyperfine currently has a consensus price target of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 411.90%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Echo Therapeutics.

This table compares Hyperfine and Echo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million 39.52 -$64.85 million ($3.59) -0.23 Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Echo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyperfine.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Echo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hyperfine beats Echo Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings. Hyperfine, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Echo Therapeutics

Echo Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development of non-invasive, and wireless continuous glucose monitoring system for use in the diabetes outpatient market. It offers needle-free skin preparation device as a platform technology that allows for enhanced skin permeation enabling extraction of analytes, such as glucose and delivery of topical pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

