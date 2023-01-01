Comparing Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) and Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and Decibel Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech N/A N/A -$20.99 million ($0.33) -4.94 Decibel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.82 million ($2.37) -0.86

Oncolytics Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Decibel Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech N/A -73.94% -56.85% Decibel Therapeutics N/A -50.13% -36.41%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and Decibel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Oncolytics Biotech has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decibel Therapeutics has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Decibel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of Decibel Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oncolytics Biotech and Decibel Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Decibel Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Oncolytics Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 206.75%. Decibel Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 550.41%. Given Decibel Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Decibel Therapeutics is more favorable than Oncolytics Biotech.

Summary

Decibel Therapeutics beats Oncolytics Biotech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a co-development agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin. The company's lead gene therapy product candidate is DB-OTO to provide hearing to individuals born with profound hearing loss due to mutation of the otoferlin gene. It is also developing DB-ATO and AAV.201, a gene therapy program designed to restore balance in patients with bilateral vestibulopathy by regenerating lost hair cells within the vestibule; DB-020 for the prevention of cisplatin-induced hearing loss, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial; AAV.103 to restore hearing in individuals with a gap junction beta-2 (GJB2) deficiency; AAV.104 to restore hearing in individuals with stereocilin (STRC) deficiency; and cochlear hair cell regeneration program, an AAV-based gene therapy that utilizes cell-selective expression of reprogramming factors to convert supporting cells into outer hair cells. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop gene therapies for monogenic forms of congenital hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Hearing Inc. and changed its name to Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2014. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

