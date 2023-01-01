Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $230.38 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Compound token can currently be bought for $31.70 or 0.00190762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $230.38 million and approximately $27.54 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00111253 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00059755 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00038535 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 30.94505259 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $48,393,893.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

