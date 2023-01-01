Conflux (CFX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.02 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $46.02 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,596.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00424913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.94 or 0.00897401 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00094044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00578550 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00246637 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02203193 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $881,791.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

