Contrasting AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) & InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) and InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

AtriCure has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of AtriCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of AtriCure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure 0 0 4 0 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AtriCure and InVivo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

AtriCure currently has a consensus price target of $60.67, suggesting a potential upside of 36.70%. Given AtriCure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AtriCure is more favorable than InVivo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares AtriCure and InVivo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure -17.76% -12.09% -9.46% InVivo Therapeutics N/A -78.11% -63.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AtriCure and InVivo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure $274.33 million 7.52 $50.20 million ($1.22) -36.38 InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.90 million ($8.14) -0.29

AtriCure has higher revenue and earnings than InVivo Therapeutics. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InVivo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AtriCure beats InVivo Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation. It also provides cryoICE Cryoablation System that enables the user to make linear ablations of varied lengths; EPi-Sense Guided Coagulation System, a single-use disposable device used for the treatment of symptomatic, drug-refractory, and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation; AtriClip System, an implantable device coupled to a single-use disposable applier; and LARIAT System, a suture-based solution for soft-tissue closure compatible with a range of anatomical shapes. In addition, the company sells Lumitip Dissectors to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Glidepath guides for placement of clamps; Subtle Cannula's to support access for EPi-Sense catheters; and various reusable cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. It markets and sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

