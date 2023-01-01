Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in December

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,449,800 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 1,101,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities raised Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 88,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,482. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.16.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

