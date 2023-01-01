Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORZW. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific Price Performance

Core Scientific stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,308. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure services in the United States. It designs, owns, and operates carbon neutral infrastructure facilities for blockchain and AI computing; mines digital assets; and provides hosting solutions for digital asset mining, blockchain applications, and AI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.