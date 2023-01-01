Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Reduced by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 3.0% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Corning worth $29,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Inv LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.6% in the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

