Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Short Interest Update

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Coupa Software Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,772,066. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $166.21.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,566.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,566.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $241,742.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,618.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,480 shares of company stock worth $1,368,160. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. William Blair cut shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

