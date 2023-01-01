Critical Analysis: MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) vs. Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) and Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MasterBrand and Bassett Furniture Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasterBrand N/A N/A N/A Bassett Furniture Industries 13.22% 13.92% 5.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasterBrand $2.86 billion 0.34 $182.60 million N/A N/A Bassett Furniture Industries $486.53 million 0.33 $18.04 million $6.85 2.54

This table compares MasterBrand and Bassett Furniture Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MasterBrand has higher revenue and earnings than Bassett Furniture Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MasterBrand and Bassett Furniture Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasterBrand 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bassett Furniture Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

MasterBrand presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.21%. Given MasterBrand’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MasterBrand is more favorable than Bassett Furniture Industries.

About MasterBrand

(Get Rating)

MasterBrand, Inc. manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations. As of November 27, 2021, it operated a network of 63 company-owned stores and 34 licensee-owned stores. It also provides shipping, and warehousing services to customers in the furniture industry. In addition, the company owns and leases retail store properties; and distributes its products through other multi-line furniture stores, Bassett galleries or design centers, mass merchants, and specialty stores, as well as sells its products online. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Bassett, Virginia.

