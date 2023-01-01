Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the November 30th total of 5,030,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.57.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,350. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Crocs Trading Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 6,750.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter worth $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 269.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 66.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.43. 940,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.42. Crocs has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $136.81.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

