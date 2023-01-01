CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Update

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the November 30th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CAPL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,601. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 139.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrossAmerica Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $129,903.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,645.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 52.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 68,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Stories

