CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in CrowdStrike by 83.8% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total transaction of $1,081,235.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,610,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $105.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.70 and a 1-year high of $242.00.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

