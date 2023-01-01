Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Cytosorbents Trading Up 10.7 %

CTSO stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 80.80% and a negative net margin of 114.61%. The business had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

