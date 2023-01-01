DARTH Price Tops $0.18 (DAH)

DARTH (DAH) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. DARTH has a total market cap of $596.74 million and $3,529.71 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DARTH has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One DARTH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00461030 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.83 or 0.02909544 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.82 or 0.29501210 BTC.

About DARTH

DARTH launched on March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. The official message board for DARTH is darth383-000apy.medium.com. DARTH’s official website is darth.finance.

DARTH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.20341414 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DARTH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DARTH using one of the exchanges listed above.

