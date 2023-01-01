DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Short Interest Down 40.8% in December

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the November 30th total of 24,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DAVIDsTEA Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. 20,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,404. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DAVIDsTEA in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

