Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Hits $0.56

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00003338 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $41.34 million and $636,384.34 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

