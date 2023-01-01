Dawn Protocol Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00003338 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.39 million and approximately $745,410.64 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

