Decentralized Social (DESO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $71.98 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for about $6.83 or 0.00041276 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $71.98 million and approximately $251,019.63 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

