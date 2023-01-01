Dent (DENT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.58 Million

Dent (DENT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Dent has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $68.52 million and $15.58 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

