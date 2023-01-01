dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $204.89 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00006093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $204.89 million and approximately $1,141.82 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99856247 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,344.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

