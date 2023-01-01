Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) by 449.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Price Performance

NASDAQ DGLY remained flat at $0.23 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,015. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Ally ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Ally in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

