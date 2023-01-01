Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Disco Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of DSCSY stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $56.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,403. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07. Disco has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.15.
About Disco
