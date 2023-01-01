Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Disco Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DSCSY stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $56.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,403. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07. Disco has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.15.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

