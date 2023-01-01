Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Up 25.2% in December

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,140,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 6,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 35.1% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 34,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 61.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ DHC remained flat at $0.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,700,935. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 2.29%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

