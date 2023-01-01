Dragonchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.35 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $33,938.85 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002943 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00461824 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $494.16 or 0.02973396 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,911.38 or 0.29552013 BTC.
Dragonchain Token Profile
Dragonchain’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars.
