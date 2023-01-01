Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PJP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.60. 10,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,070. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $68.59 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average is $75.48.

About Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

