Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $902,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,465. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.66%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

