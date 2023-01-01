Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,277 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.3 %

Best Buy stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.21. 1,397,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,275. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average of $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,200,017 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

