DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the November 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KTF stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 269.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

