Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,300 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 248,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dyadic International stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.05% of Dyadic International as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.23. 85,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,919. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.39. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

