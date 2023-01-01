dYdX Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, dYdX has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. dYdX has a market capitalization of $63.27 million and $33.92 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00006846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

