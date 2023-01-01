Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Short Interest Down 27.0% in December

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,700 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 830,100 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 103,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,681. The firm has a market cap of $380.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $53.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Stories

