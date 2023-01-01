Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Short Interest Down 27.0% in December

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,700 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 830,100 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 103,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,681. The firm has a market cap of $380.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $53.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.