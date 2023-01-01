Edgecoin (EDGT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $31.51 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $210.01 million and approximately $31.51 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00006040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

