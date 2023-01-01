Efinity Token Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Efinity Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $41.70 million and $516,192.06 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efinity Token was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,562,596 tokens. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

