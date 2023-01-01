Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Short Interest Down 19.7% in December

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,556,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after purchasing an additional 324,891 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,555,908 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,369 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,809,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 152,095 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 210,064 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the period. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:EXK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. 1,273,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.00 and a beta of 1.35. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.