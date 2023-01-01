Energi Tops One Day Volume of $146,078.54 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. Energi has a market capitalization of $13.23 million and $146,078.54 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,801,243 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

