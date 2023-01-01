Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Update

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of ERF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.65. 821,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,026. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.25. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $720.53 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 88.11% and a net margin of 34.14%. Analysts predict that Enerplus will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 7.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 656.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 530,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 81,212 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

